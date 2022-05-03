Obituary: Bob Waugh
August 17, 1950 – December 31, 2021
Robert Neal “Bob” Waugh Sr., of Craig, died Friday, December 31, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at Steamboat Springs Cemetery. To read the full obituary, please visit http://www.grantmortuarycraig.com
