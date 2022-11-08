Obituary: Benson Leroy Kline
April 10, 1946 – October 22, 2022
Ben was born in Craig, CO and attended Mo Co Schools, class of 1964, then entered the Airforce. He married Marlene Hull and she gave birth to their son, Lowell David Burris. Ben worked as a chimney sweep and cab driver. He married Sharon Monroe in 1990. They enjoyed square dancing. He passed while suffering from Alzheimers. His son and parents preceeded him in death. He is survived by brothers Bill Dan and Tom and wife, Sharon.
