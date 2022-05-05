Obituary: Barbara Mack
February 24, 1951 – May 2, 2022
Loving Mom, Grandmother, and friend Barbara (Cubby) Gaye Mack passed on May 2, 2022, surrounded by her family in her home. Barbara was born on February 24, 1951, to Agatha Jewel and George Alden Streeter in Laramie, WY. She married Billy Elmer Mack on September 16, 1967, and had four daughters: Missy Showalter, Brenda (Will) Buffham, Mendy (Bruce) Ryhne, and Gena (Andy) Maneotis. She is survived by her husband, four daughters, her four grandchildren: Subrina (Kent) Harrison, Whitney (Nick) Myers, Slade (Dominic) Gurr, Shania (Ian) Duzik; four great-grandchildren: Tyler Harrison, Emberly Myers, Aida Myers, and Quincy Harrison; and her four siblings: Sandra (Hal) Tuttle, Virgina (Wayne) Peed, Beverly (Sterling) Streeter, and Lonnie (Jamie) Streeter. She was preceded in death by her parents Agatha and George Streeter. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at The Grant Mortuary Chapel.
