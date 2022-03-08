Obituary: Audrey Jean Gent
June 27, 1931 – March 1, 2022
Audrey Jean Gent was born on June 27, 1931 in Mount Harris, Colorado and died in Meeker, Colorado on March 1, 2022. She was 90. Audrey spent her childhood on the 7’s Ranch near Sunbeam and graduated from Moffat County High School in 1949. Audrey married the love her life, Dean Gent in 1951. Audrey worked at Sunset Elementary, Yampa School and the Daily Press, utilizing her excellent secretarial skills, but her passion was being a homemaker and raising their two children. She enjoyed traveling with Dean, playing bridge and cards with her friends and family dinners. Audrey is survived by her husband of 71 years; Dean, her daughter; Jackie (Gary) James, Son; John (Sharon) Gent, Granddaughter; Courtney, Bonus Grandchildren; Jennifer (Doug) Willems, Jessica (Matt) Johns, Bonus Great-Grand Children; Tess, Samantha, Mary Deimen, Kyrie, Liam, Bonus Great-Great Grandchild; Thorin. She will be greatly missed. Services were held at Grant Mortuary on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User