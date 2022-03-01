Obituary: Anna Rippy
December 29, 1935 – February 27, 2022
Anna Marie Rippy, of Craig, died Sunday, February 28th at Sandrock Ridge. She was 86. Services are pending. Memorial contributions may be made to Sandrock Ridge, C/O Grant Mortuary, 621 Yampa Ave., Craig, CO 81625
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User