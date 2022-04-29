Obituary: Anna Marie Rippy
– February 27, 2022
Anna Marie Rippy passed from this earth February 27, 2022 at Sandrock Care Center, Craig, Co. She is survived by her husband William (Bill) Rippy. Sons Clyde (Gaylene) Van Wey, Tony (Marie) Van Wey and Kevin Patton. Stepchildren Scott Rippy, Jeff (Kim) Rippy and Jeannie (Scot) Gray. Sister Leona Faye Sslazar. Brother John (Mary Lou) Allen. Numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.
A celebration of life will be May 14, 2022,11:30 a. m. at the Luttrell Barn 411 Emerson St. Craig, CO
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User