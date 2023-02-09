Obituary: Andres Percy Martinez

Andres Percy Martinez

Provided Photo

August 26, 1949 – January 30, 2023

Andres Percy Martinez, 73, of Craig, Colorado, died peacefully Monday, January 30th, 2023 at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction, Colorado, from complications related to heart failure.

Percy, as he was best known, was born in Truchas, New Mexico to Vidal Sr. and Sofia J. Martinez. One of five children, he was raised in Craig, Colorado with three sisters and a brother. He graduated from Moffat County High School in 1968. Esteemed amongst his fellow miners, Percy began his 37-year career as a coal miner at Empire Energy in 1976.

One of the sweetest humans you ever might meet, Percy loved a good time and had a full life that centered around family, friends, and enjoyment of all the “cool” things in which he delighted. Among his favorite activities were travel adventures, including numerous family and friend excursions to Mexico and around the Western U.S.

Nearly always seen wearing some orange and blue gear, along with his jeans, sneakers, and a ball cap, Percy loved to watch sports with his many friends and fellow fans at Mile High Stadium, at home, at a restaurant, in a bar, at your house, or if really having fun, from a casino sportsbook, and especially so when the Denver Broncos were up!

To know Percy was to be lucky. He was one of the good ones – always ready with a sparkle-eyed smile and a good word for you. He was a proud, supportive, loving, cherished father and grandfather, a beloved brother, a dedicated uncle, and “Uncle Percy” to the children of his many close friends. He will be wholeheartedly missed.

Percy is survived by his daughter Andrea M. (Lara) Martinez of Reno, NV, son Neisho L. Martinez of Lovelock, NV, sister Pita (Joe) Archuleta of Craig, CO, brother Vidal Jr. Martinez of Craig, CO, sister Marjean (Robert) Mercado of Pima, AZ, granddaughter Maryana M. Martinez of Lovelock, NV, eight nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Sofia and Vidal Sr. Martinez, daughter Jill Diane Martinez, sister Yolanda “Londa” Lucy Wolgram, and mother to his three children Susan M. Martinez.

Percy will be interred in Craig Colorado Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service followed by a barbecue is scheduled for June 24th, 2023, in Craig, Colorado. Exact locations and times to be announced at a later date.