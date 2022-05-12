Obituary: Alta “Jean” Muhme
June 27, 1934 – May 9, 2022
Alta “Jean” Muhme, 87, died May 9th at her home in Craig. A visitation will be held at Grant Mortuary in Craig on Sunday, May 15th from 3 to 5 p.m. and on Monday, May 16th at The First Baptist Church in Steamboat from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Steamboat Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Northwest Council on Aging, C/O Grant Mortuary, 621 Yampa Ave., Craig, CO 81625
