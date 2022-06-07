Obituary: Alta Jean Muhme

June 27, 1934 – May 9, 2022

On Monday, May 9, 2022 Alta “Jean” Coyner Muhme, of Craig, CO, joined her heavenly family. Jean was born June 27th, 1934 to Leo and Sadie (McBride) Coyner at her Uncle George and Aunt Alta Kemry’s ranch just outside of Steamboat Springs. Jean’s first crib was her father’s size 14 shoebox. She was the first of three children, followed by brother Delmar in 1935 and sister Carma in 1937.

They lived in Clark by the Franz mine where her father worked. She attended the one room Clark school until 8th grade. Parents took turns making hot lunches and stoking the pot bellied stove. The family moved to Phippsburg when she was 12 years old. From there she traveled to Oak Creek for school. The family was unable to get to Steamboat often for shopping and made semi annual orders from the Montgomery Ward Catalog as well as bartering with their neighbors for their household needs.

The summer before Jean’s senior year she moved back to the Kemry ranch to be cook for the ranch hands. It was there that she met the love of her life, August Edward Muhme. The couple was married on July 8th, 1951 four days after he proposed. In the coming year, she graduated from Steamboat Springs High School where she played the clarinet in the band.

Jean and Ed had seven children: David, Bruce, Bob, Billy, Barbara, Janice and Roger. Unfortunately, the young family was struck by tragedy early losing little David at just two days old in 1951, followed by 17 month old Billy in 1958. Ed and Jean raised their kids in Steamboat.

When the kids went off to school, Jean became the head baker at Steamboat School District. In 1978, she left the school district to become the time keeper for Maher-Bonny Construction where Ed was a superintendent. After Ed passed away in 1984, Jean began working at the Routt County Council on Aging where she once again fed the masses until her retirement. Upon retirement, she moved to Craig where she spent the remainder of her years.

Spending time with her close knit family was one Jean’s favorite things. She spent many hours camping and fishing with her husband, children, grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. Jean was tremendously proud and supportive of all of the kids, and you could often find her at their functions,from wrestling matches and football games to concerts and 4-H shows, with a camera in hand. She was a Girl Scouts leader for many years.

Jean was a very devout Christian woman. She spent many years playing the piano, being a Sunday school teacher, and filling in wherever she was needed for her church family. Her faith and love for her Lord was a gift she shared with all who knew her.

Jean’s other passions included music, gardening, canning, photography, bird watching, and a love of all of God’s creatures. She was well traveled visiting much of the country including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe and Canada. She didn’t have a mean bone in her body and never turned anyone in need away. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Jean was laid to rest with her beloved Ed at the Steamboat Springs cemetery on May 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Leo and Sadie, her husband Ed, her sons David, Billy, and Bruce, her siblings Delmar Coyner and Carma Parker, and her daughters-in-law Patti and Darlene. She is survived by her children Bob Muhme, Barbara (Garold) Gilbert, Janice Muhme, Roger (Nancy) Muhme all of Hayden, grandchildren Crystal (Michael), Kenneth, Leo (Shawnna), Randall (Noelle), Amber (Jarrod), Jacci Jo (Conner), Ashleigh, Victoria (Cody), and Bryan, and many great grandchildren.