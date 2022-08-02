Obituary: Almon Durham
January 26, 1928 – July 21, 2022
Graveside services for Al Durham, of Hamilton, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sat. August 6, 2022 at The Durham Family Cemetery, 3075 County Road 37 in Hamilton. A reception will follow at 1:00 p.m. at The Hamilton Community Center. Memorial donations may be St. Jude’s Hospital in care of Grant Mortuary. To view the full obituary please visit http://www.grantmortuarycraig.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.