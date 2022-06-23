Obituary: Alice Haughey
February 15, 1940 – January 16, 2022
Alice Haughey passed away 1/16/22. She was born on 2/15/40 in Hamilton, CO to Dutch & Marie Schneider. She married Robert Haughey on 6/28/58 and was a long time librarian for the Moffat County Library. Alice is preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, and her brother Bill Schneider. Alice is survived by her brother Phillip Schneider, daughters Carol Bonderud, Cheryl Colclasure, Jan Flanders, and son Robert Haughey, Jr. 13 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Burial at the Craig Cemetery on 6/25/22 with Celebration of Life to follow.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.