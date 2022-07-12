Obituary: Adelina “Lil” Palma
July 11, 1926 – July 6, 2022
Adelina (Lil) Gonzales Palma was born in Mount Harris, CO on July 11, 1926 to Juanita and Phillipe Gonzales. She was the second oldest daughter of nine children. Her siblings are; Ortencia, John, Albert, Manuel, Vidal, Mary, Elsie, and Nick. Lil passed away on July 6, 2022 in Thorton, CO. She was five days away from turning 96 years old. She resided in Mt Harris until the late 1950’s before moving to Craig, CO, where she worked at the Memorial Hospital until retiring in 1989. Lil married George Palma, of Craig, on September 1989. Her husband preceded her in death on April 25, 2022.
In her younger days, Lil loved to dance to country music, go for picnics in the woods, and watch scary movies, especially if they were at the local drive-in theater when it was still open. She is survived by one sister, Mary Gonzales Key, of Crown Point, IN, and many nieces, nephews, as well as great-nieces and great nephews. Lil will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
