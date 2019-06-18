Birth: Tarynn Lee Preston
Harvey and Madelynn Preston are happy to announce the arrival of Tarynn Lee Preston, born in Steamboat Springs April 2, 2019 at 1:59am. The baby was 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Heidi and Randy Meyring. Paternal grandparents Teri and Harvey Preston, Sr.
The baby was welcomed home by siblings Tinslei and Tahleia Preston.
