Birth: Tarynn Lee Preston

Harvey and Madelynn Preston are happy to announce the arrival of Tarynn Lee Preston, born in Steamboat Springs April 2, 2019 at 1:59am. The baby was 7 pounds, 11 ounces and 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Heidi and Randy Meyring. Paternal grandparents Teri and Harvey Preston, Sr.

The baby was welcomed home by siblings Tinslei and Tahleia Preston.