Kristina Marlow and Joseph Aguilar, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Annastasia Marie Aguilar, born on Oct. 19, 2019 at 10:41 p.m. at Memorial Regional Health. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. The baby’s maternal grandparents are Anna and Jason Gibson from Idaho City, Idaho. The paternal grandparents are Sheila and Randy Daniel from Craig. The baby was welcomed home by Melanie.