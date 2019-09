Sarah Silos and Marcus Ridgeway of Craig are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter Aamallijah Ella Ridgeway born on Sept. 11, 2019 at 9:01 p.m. at Memorial Regional Health. The baby weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces and was 18 inches long. The baby’s maternal grandparents are Norma and Richard St. Clair. The paternal grandparents are Merri Kris Winey. The baby was welcomed home by Damian, Sequoiah, Schaidou, Trayvan, Angel, Marcus Jr. and Haywood.