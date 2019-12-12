Birth: Christopher Jay Shea Collins
Kaitlin Pollock and Adam Collins of Meeker are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Christopher Jay Shea Collins. Christopher was born on Nov. 23, 2019 at 5:38 p.m. at Memorial Regional Health. The baby weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. The baby’s maternal grandparents are Michelle Pollock from Meeker, and Brian Pollock from French Camp, California. The paternal grandparents are Denine Crocker from Orlando, Florida, and Jeffery Collins. The baby was welcomed home by Brylar Collins.