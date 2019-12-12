Birth: Christopher Jay Shea Collins

Christmas cheer on the move in Craig’s Parade of Lights Fresh from the Thanksgiving table Thursday and recent weekend shopping, Craig crowds hit the sidewalks Saturday night for the Downtown Business Association Parade of Lights.

Moffat County drama program to bring out magic of fall musical ‘Wizard of Oz’ Somewhere over the rainbow, at the end of a pathway made from yellow bricks, Moffat County High School's drama department brings forth a magical adventure.

Bulldog brotherhood: Moffat County football players, coaches reflect on season of surprises With a smooth start, a rocky road midway through and a finish that was their most trying game yet this year, it’s been a varied season for Moffat County High School football. Yet, through it...

Hot win on a cold night: Moffat County football crunches Coal Ridge Whatever happens from here, it’s officially a winning season for Moffat County High School football. The Bulldog gridiron gang moved to 5-2 Friday night with their last home game of the regular season, a 27-20...