Young Life Car Show highlights classic wheels across the years

Crowds of all ages enjoy the Bear River Young Life Car Show on June 24 on Yampa Avenue.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

With automotives ranging from nearly a century old to looking like they just rolled off the assembly line, all types were on display at the Bear River Young Life Car Show Saturday in downtown Craig.

The annual event held along Yampa Avenue brought in 107 sets of wheels from across five states and raised about $25,000 for the youth ministry organization.

With giveaways throughout the day, vendors set up along the street and along with a new feature known as the “window rumble,” attendees of all ages had plenty to see and hear.

The day included voting among owners and spectators for the best across categories, as well as picks by Sheriff KC Hume and Commissioner Tony Bohrer, plus categories rechristened for beloved Craig residents Pat Duzik and John Jepkema.

Winning Best of Show was Joe Madsen of Sunnyside, Utah with a 1967 Pontiac GTO.

The classic car complete with a dazzling blue paint job was certainly the choice of friends Cesar Quezada and John and Charlie Arellano.

“I don’t think I like any other car but this one,” Quezada said. “It’s the nicest one I’ve seen.”

For some, the cars on display were the result of maintaining the body for decades or coming into possession with it well after its original heyday.

For Alan Anderson, his 1971 Buick Centurion was a little of both. Though he drove a different model Buick back about five decades ago — a 1973 Buick Electra 225 — he received the orange and white model he had out on Yampa in 2014.

The car was a show of support from a friend after Anderson was diagnosed with leukemia that year. The Centurion — a model that was only in production for a few years — served as a therapy project for Anderson as he focused on his health.

“I really didn’t have to do anything but clean it out and put in the passenger window,” Anderson said. “All the rust is starting to come in now because it’s originally from Minnesota.”

Anderson has had the vehicle in the car show regularly and has also been watching his health.

“So far they’re just keeping track of my white blood count and then if it gets worse, then I’ll have to go in for that,” Anderson said. “Last August, I had a coronary heart bypass.”

The Centurion runs well with about 160,000 miles.

“I haven’t been driving it much since I’ve been trying to get over my heart thing, but I do it as often as I can,” Anderson said. “It’s nice for some people here who haven’t seen a big car like that. You get that car out on the highway and it just floats. It’s not like the newer cars that bounce with every little pebble on the ground. I like to see the expression on the people’s faces because a lot of people haven’t seen a Centurion before.”

Whether showing or viewing, people at the car show were all pleased with the day.

“I like all of them,” Karen Torres said. “I think it’s great this is put on and gives us all something to do. Everyone’s out and about and happy. It’s a good weekend in Craig.”

2023 Bear River Young Life Car Show winners

Best of Show— Joe Madsen. 1967 Pontiac GTO

Young Life Choice — Lon Snow, 1953 Ford F100

People’s Choice — John Frenette, 1987 Fiero GT

Owner’s Choice — Tony Alonso, 1937 Ford Pickup

Sheriff’s Choice — Mike Coulson, 1973 Dodge Charger

Commissioner’s Choice — Mark Gilmore, 1957 Chevy Pickup

Best Modern — Deion Ward, 2003 Ford Excursion

Best Original — Mike Thompson, 1973 Chevy Corvette

Best Classic — Robert Hassell, 1955 Chevrolet Belair

Best Muscle Car — Doug Skroch, 1973 Black Dodge Charger

Best Hot Rod — Gary Thompson, 1961 Volkswagen Beetle

Pat Duzik Best Truck — Dave DeRose, 1957 3100 Apache Pickup

Best Off-Road — Chris Goodenow, 2009 Jeep JKU

Best Under Construction — Jason Keene, 1972 Ford Mach 1

Best Modern Muscle — Jason Tobin, 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat

Best 4×4 — Jerry Resch, 1974 Toyota FJ40

John Jepkma Best Classic Import — Lisa Famiglietti, 1969 Karmann Ghia

Best RestoMod — David and Mollie Young, 1937 Ford 2 Door Sedan

Farthest Travel — Ashton Slovick (Kenyon, Mnnesota, 1016 miles), 2015 Fiat 5006