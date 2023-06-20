Yampa River Reggae Festival offers plentiful tunes, positive energy

The crowd gathers around the stage for Orlando's Kash'd Out during Yampa River Festival Saturday, June 17 at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

The latest entry to the summertime scene in Northwest Colorado drew quite the crowd Saturday.

The Yampa River Reggae Festival had hours of live music and hundreds of people jamming to the beat in Loudy-Simpson Park.

In its second year, the gathering was put together by Josh and Maegan Veenstra, owners of Good Vibes River Gear.

The goal of the event was to increase tourism while also showcasing the river as an asset.

“We’re trying to get more raft companies and get more people out on the water and get some more education about it,” Maegan said. “Hopefully we’ll keep growing and put Craig on the map with this festival and keep growing the economy.”

With morning activities on the schedule like a 5K and yoga in the park, the festival took full effect later in the day as multiple bands hit the stage, hailing from nearby like Denver and Salt Lake City but also as far away as California, North Carolina and Florida.

Maegan noted that she was glad not to need to use the contingency plan of setting up in the adjacent ice arena. Also, the way the performance area was fenced in worked well.

“Last year it was all open, but this year it’s really funneled to the stage. It gives it a cool feel to it,” she said. “I wouldn’t mind if the park looked like this all the time.”

She added that next year’s festival might be pushed later in the summer, possibly around Fourth of July.

With food trucks on the west side of the park and crafts vendors on the south side, the layout gave plenty of room to roam.

Craig’s Jamie Bruni was one of many sellers, offering custom-made items through Capstone Designs. Her specialty is tumbler water bottles.

“I’m a tumbler hoarder, so what better way to get my fix?” she said. “It’s been amazing, I’ve loved everybody that’s come by.”

Derek Suiter of Grand Junction noted that he and his family were initially in attendance to see headliner Kash’d Out, of Orlando, though his wife decided to set up a booth to sell jewelry under the name Trianna’s Fine Designs.

The format in the park was pleasantly laidback, he said.

“I’ve got two kids here, so that playground helps, and everybody’s kind of corralled in with the stage so you can be part of it or not but still listen to it,” Suiter said “So far I’ve had a little bit of the barbecue and the Jamaican truck. It’s all amazing.”

Among the bands taking the stage were the hip-hop duo Flowmads, out of San Diego, consisting of artists Cizflow and Seancy.

Cizflow noted that while the act isn’t currently touring heavily, Flowmads was eager to join the event.

“We were here last year, and because of the rain our set got cut short, so we were really happy to do it this time,” he said. “It seems like it’s tripled or quadrupled in size, and for a free festival I can’t believe how many people are out here. The bands, the food, everything’s amazing.”