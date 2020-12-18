West Twin Cinema opens Christmas season with three free movies

The West Twin Cinema has a poster for Wonder Woman 1984 hanging up outside their front entrance.



The West Twin Cinema is scheduled to reopen Friday night after a week of cleaning and maintenance, and will kick off the week before Christmas with holiday movies, starting with“ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” from 2000, at 7 p.m. The theater is also showing “A Christmas Story” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” this weekend, all for free.

“We wanted do something for the community, so we thought the week before Christmas, let’s go ahead and show some free movies,” said Amy Updike, who is a co-owner of the movie theater.

The theater made big news on Facebook this week by announcing that it would show DC’s “Wonder Woman 1984” staring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, and “News of the World” staring Tom Hanks on Christmas Day.

“So normally, the cost of the movies is pretty high but right now with COVID, they are being very generous and not charging so much,” said Updike. “You still pay a portion for tickets, their upfront fee is not in the thousands of dollars like it normally is, so we were able to pull those in.”

While “Wonder Woman 1984” is expected to be a popular movie, the theater is maintaining their 50 person maximum and every other row policy.

The West Twin Cinema has been open for a while now after COVID first hit and the most popular movie in that time was The Croods: A New Age.

“When brought in Croods 2, we sold out each night, like I said the theaters seat 160 people, but we stuck with 50 people, and it sold out every night. Some nights it sold out 45 minutes before the movie began,” Updike said.

For more information on the weekend showings, as well as the Christmas Day showing, please visit the theater’s Facebook page.

