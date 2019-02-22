Weekend Roundup: Tea party, fast food fun, hockey high note — 5 Craig happenings
February 22, 2019
Fun times for all ages are in store this weekend whether you want to dress it up for a tea party, cut loose while learning about the lord, or do a little historical study.
Fun fellowship
Yampa Valley Baptist Church hosts a Teen Night Friday, complete with food and games for all who attend.
Everyone is welcome to participate and take in the church’s message. Anyone who needs a ride can contact organizers.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Yampa Valley Baptist Church, 3900 E. Victory Way
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-620-2448 or 970-761-0645
I’m lovin’ it
McDonald’s hosts a Saturday morning ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially unveil its newly remodeled dining area and children’s playplace.
Families are invited to bring the kids, with giveaways for all ages.
When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: McDonald’s, 1080 W. Victory Way
Cost: Free
For more information: 970-824-7638
Trace your roots
Preserving the Last Frontier meets for its monthly gathering Saturday at Sunset Meadows. February’s presentation will be “Researching Your Family History” as presented by Beth Gilchrist.
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Sunset Meadows I, 633 Ledford St.
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: 970-824-6761
Senior salute
Craig Youth Hockey Association's final home games of the season take place Saturday and Sunday for the 18U Midget team, the Moffat County Bulldogs.
The high school team will host a Senior Night ceremony Saturday as part of its games against Northern Colorado Youth Hockey.
When: Games at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, 9:45 a.m. Sunday
Where: Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: craigyouthhockey.org
Fits to a tea
The third annual Winter Tea Party takes place Sunday at Luttrell Barn Cultural Center.
Tickets for the fundraiser are available at Downtown Books and Kitchen a La More.
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Luttrell Barn Cultural Center, 411 Emerson St.
Cost: Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 or younger
For more information: Facebook.com/LuttrellBarnCulturalCenter
Recommended Stories For You
Do you have an upcoming weekend or holiday entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Moffat County couple dies after plane crashes in ‘Nevada Triangle’
- Routt County commissioners push back against state coal legislation
- Michelle Perry: From the way things were to the way they will be
- TransWest urged to ‘do the right thing’ on eminent domain in Moffat County
- Geoffrey Duzik remanded for evaluation at state hospital in Pueblo