Fun times for all ages are in store this weekend whether you want to dress it up for a tea party, cut loose while learning about the lord, or do a little historical study.

Fun fellowship

Yampa Valley Baptist Church hosts a Teen Night Friday, complete with food and games for all who attend.

Everyone is welcome to participate and take in the church’s message. Anyone who needs a ride can contact organizers.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Yampa Valley Baptist Church, 3900 E. Victory Way

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-620-2448 or 970-761-0645

I’m lovin’ it

McDonald’s hosts a Saturday morning ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially unveil its newly remodeled dining area and children’s playplace.

Families are invited to bring the kids, with giveaways for all ages.

When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: McDonald’s, 1080 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free

For more information: 970-824-7638

Trace your roots

Preserving the Last Frontier meets for its monthly gathering Saturday at Sunset Meadows. February’s presentation will be “Researching Your Family History” as presented by Beth Gilchrist.

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sunset Meadows I, 633 Ledford St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-824-6761

Senior salute

Craig Youth Hockey Association's final home games of the season take place Saturday and Sunday for the 18U Midget team, the Moffat County Bulldogs.

The high school team will host a Senior Night ceremony Saturday as part of its games against Northern Colorado Youth Hockey.

When: Games at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, 9:45 a.m. Sunday

Where: Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: craigyouthhockey.org

Fits to a tea

The third annual Winter Tea Party takes place Sunday at Luttrell Barn Cultural Center.

Tickets for the fundraiser are available at Downtown Books and Kitchen a La More.

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Luttrell Barn Cultural Center, 411 Emerson St.

Cost: Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 or younger

For more information: Facebook.com/LuttrellBarnCulturalCenter

Do you have an upcoming weekend or holiday entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.