Weekend Roundup: Go with the flow, weigh your stock or clean up nicely

Agricultural displays, river recreation and a chance to do some heavy-duty spring cleaning — find it in Moffat County.

Clean up your act

City of Craig hosts Craig Clean-Up Days throughout the weekend, with multiple opportunities for area residents to do some spring cleaning.

On Friday, residents can distribute e-waste — electronics including computers, monitors, keyboards, televisions, printers and more — at Craig City Hall.

Use for the landfill will be free Saturday and Sunday, and multiple receptacles will be available at the recycling center and the Safeway parking lot. Trash must be bagged.

Old tires and appliances will also be accepted at the north end of Craig City Park.

Interstate Batteries will also accept used automotive batteries, with the business donating $5 for each battery collected.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Friday at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth St.; Saturday at Recycling Center, 1735 Yampa Ave., north end of Craig City Park or Interstate Batteries, 1705 W. Victory Way

Cost: E-waste $1 per diagonal inch of items for Moffat County residents, $5 for non-residents

For more information: 970-826-2016

Hit the jackpot

Elkhead Wranglers 4-H Club will host the Moffat County Jackpot for young livestock handlers Saturday at Moffat County Fairgrounds.

The event is sanctioned through Rocky Mountain Jackpot Show Series and Colorado Junior Swine Association and features two swine shows in the morning and afternoon, as well as market lamb and market beef shows.

Cash payouts and additional awards will go to winners, with concessions and a silent auction available, with a free barbecue at the end of the day.

When: Starts at 7 a.m. Saturday

Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Cost: Entries $20 per animal in advance, $25 day of show

For more information: 970-629-3206, 970-326-8981, 970-756-6655 or https://www.facebook.com/Moffat-County-Jackpot-562608180779492/

A river runs through it

Colorado Parks & Wildlife and Bureau of Land Management’s Little Snake Field Office host a Saturday morning ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of Colorado Public Lands Day.

The event will commemorate the opening of Yampa River State Park’s Little Yampa Canyon area and the enhanced recreation opportunities south of Craig along the river’s South Beach access. Among the groups who have volunteered for the project are Friends of the Yampa, The Mission Continues and Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrotheads.

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: South Beach access, 3 miles south of Craig on Colorado Highway 13

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: 970-276-2061

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.