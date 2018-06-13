Start your engines: Young Life Car Show to feature motor mania

Whether you’ve got a new set of wheels or a rust bucket that’s still in the restoration progress, the time is now for you to show them off.

The 14th annual Bear River Young Life Car and Motorcycle Show is Friday and Saturday, a showcase for vintage vehicles of all sorts.

The show starts with a free barbecue running from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Yampa Valley Bank, 435 Mack Lane, which will be followed by a cruise around town by entrants, with Loudy-Simpson Park on the route as part of Whittle the Wood Rendezvous.

Cars and bikes will set up Saturday along Yampa Avenue's 400 and 500 blocks as those showing their pride and joy will vie for votes from spectators for Best Muscle Car, Best Hot Rod, People’s Choice and other honors.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. is free to attend, and crowds can also join a poker walk around downtown Craig. Organizers will also offer drawings for prizes throughout the day.

Registration is available now and will be accepted through the beginning of the show Saturday. The cost is $35 for the first vehicle and $15 for each additional vehicle from the same family. All who enter will receive a commemorative shirt, photo, plaque and other swag.

All funds raised go toward Young Life's ministerial work with local kids.

For more information, visit https://bearriver.younglife.org/Pages/2018-Bear-River-Young-Life-Car-Show.aspx or call David Pressgrove at 970-629-9600.