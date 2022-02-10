Taste of Chocolate brings out the sweets on Saturday

Taste of Chocolate returns Saturday to downtown Craig.

Andy Bockelman / Craig Press file photo

Craig residents with a sweet tooth will gather in downtown Craig on Saturday for the 16th annual Taste of Chocolate event.

Hosted by the Downtown Business Association, the event allows ticket holders to visit 10 locations to taste various kinds of chocolates made by local chocolatiers. For $20 per ticket, visitors will have from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. to visit all of the businesses hosting chocolate-making participants

Taste of Chocolate 2022 lineup Location Featured Chocolatier The Barrel Cathedral Oreo Cookie Fudge by Savana Crow The Find, Co. Champagne Truffles by Marci Marumoto Cornerstone Realty Chocolate Raspberry Napoleon by Patricia Foster Furniture Connection/Jackson’s Office Supply Chocolate Cherry Tango by Jon Fox West Twin Theater Homemade Hot Chocolate by Taylor Peck Major Mortgage Sweet Bliss by Stacey Shad KS Kreations Bailey’s Earthquake Cake by Kandee Dilldine Downtown Books Raspberry Fudge by Rae and MaryAnn Moffat Mercantile Mimi’s Mini Whoopie Pies by Kathy Fagan Kitchen a la More Chocolate Lover’s Dream by Lynnette Siedschlaw

Ticket holders can also vote for their favorite treat of the day. The top three artisans that receive votes on Saturday will win $200, $150, and $100, respectively. Voting will end at 7:30 p.m. with the winners announced promptly after the end of Taste of Chocolate at 8 p.m.

Anyone interested who has not yet bought their tickets can visit Moffat Mercantile or KS Kreations to pick up theirs before the event. Cash or check only, and tickets are $20 each.