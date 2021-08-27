Crab Fest postponed at best, could be canceled, due to crab prices

The Chamber of Commerce Crab Fest will not be held this fall due to price of crab.

Craig Press file

For the second consecutive fall, the Chamber of Commerce Crab Fest will not be held in Craig.

This time, it’s not COVID-19 that’s pushing off the longtime annual event — at least not directly. Instead it’s the price of merchandise.

Randy Looper, president of the Chamber of Commerce Board, said that crab prices have more than doubled from what they usually see.

“Won’t be happening in the fall,” Looper said. “Maybe spring — would be April or May, or maybe we’ll do something else.”

Looper said the plan would be more clear after the Sept. 9 board meeting, but that it was certain there would be no fall Crab Fest this year.