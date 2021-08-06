Colorado Cruisers to raise money to fight cancer

Saturday will mark the return of the classic car show after COVID-19-induced hiatus last year

This classic Ford Mustang was one of the many cars and bikes on display at the Bear River Young Life car show Saturday.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Hot air balloons won’t be the only attraction for visitors of this year’s Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival Saturday. After the morning’s hot air balloon launch, the Colorado Cruisers Car Club will host its own activities to help raise money for the Victory Motors Cancer Drive.

This year, club president Rod Kowach said that the festival will host a 50/50 raffle, with half of the money entered going to the winner of the raffle and the other half going to the cancer drive. Last year’s festival was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, but Kowach said that everyone involved in Colorado Cruisers is excited to celebrate classic cars.

“I think it’s great,” Kowach said. “Everybody is ready to be out and doing stuff again. We were worried about what would happen since we took a year off. We’ve had overwhelming support from sponsors and club members.”

Currently, there are 31 pre-registered cars that will be shown on Saturday, but Kowach said he hopes that at least 80-100 will make their way to Craig before the show begins on Saturday. Car owners can still register vehicles for $25 per entry, and the festival will have a designated time on Saturday morning for day-of registration from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Master prize for the car show’s winner is $1,000.

Saturday’s show will feature a variety of vehicles — from classic cars to more modern marvels like large semi-trucks and a monster truck. Kowach said that state troopers and their cruisers may be out and about on Saturday, as well.

“I think it’s neat seeing the variety of vehicles and different tastes of what people do with their vehicles and their designs,” Kowach added. “Once in a while, you’ll see a great looking car, and it’s cool to get to see people from all over that come to our show.”

Visitors from Utah, Wyoming, across Colorado and Idaho are expected to arrive on Saturday, Kowach said, and he said he is excited to welcome club members and new visitors back to the show. This weekend’s events include food and craft vendors and live music throughout the evening.

“Life’s short. Go and enjoy them,” Kowach said.