 Photos: Dinosaur Stone Age Stampede
Photos: Dinosaur Stone Age Stampede

Entertainment

  

The DInsoaur Stone Age Stampede on Sept. 9 and 10 at Cady Park has vendors from across the region.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Several donations and prizes line the registration table at the Dinosaur Stone Age Stampede on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Cady Park.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Two final teams wrap up their corn hole game during a tournament at the Stone Age Stampede at Cady Park on Sept. 9, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
A line forms for the barbecue dinner on night one of the Dinosaur Stone Age Stampede, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Cady Park.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Children await the departure of the train ride during the Stone Age Stampede on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Cady Park.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
The dinner crowd enjoys barbecue on the first night of the Stone Age Stampede on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Cady Park.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Dusty Roth, of Shabbie Faith, shows off one of her dish rags at the Stone Age Stampede on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cady Park.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Dusty Roth, a local vendor, talks with a patron about her crafts at the Stone Age Stampede on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cady Park.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
A young man takes a big swing at the punching bag during the Stone Age Stampede on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cady Park.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
A group of children wait for the train ride departure at Cady Park on Sept. 9, 2022 during the Dinosaur Stone Age Stampede.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
The Joey Roland band plays at the Dinosaur Stone Age Stampede on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Cady Park.
Amber Delay/Craig Press

