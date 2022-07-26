 Photos: Casino Night for the Cancer Society of Moffat County | CraigDailyPress.com
Photos: Casino Night for the Cancer Society of Moffat County

The money wheel dealer takes beats at the beginning of Casino Night on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Victory Motors of Craig.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Patrons gather around a blackjack table on Saturday night, July 23, 2022, at Victory Motors during a Casino Night event, which raises money for the Cancer Society of Moffat County.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
A blackjack dealer takes bets at one of the tables during Casino Night on Saturday, July23, 2022, at Victory Motors in Craig.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
A blackjack dealer works the table at Casino Night on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
The Victory Motors showroom was full on Saturday, July 23, 2022, for the annual Casino Night fundraiser where proceeds benefit local cancer patients in need of support.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
As the sun was setting Saturday night, July 23, 2022, the casino games were just getting amped up at Victory Motors for the annual Cancer Society of Moffat County fundraiser.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
The dealer and players wait for the money wheel to stop spinning at annual Casino Night on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
The dealer takes bets at a crowded craps table on Saturday night, July 23, 2022, for Casino Night.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
A small crowd gathers around the roulette table on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the annual Casino Night fundraiser.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
A black jack dealer is dishing out cards at the annual casino night fundraiser for the Cancer Society of Moffat County on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Players are scratching their heads and plotting next moves at the blackjack tables on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
A blackjack dealer ups the ante during Casino Night at Victory Motors on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
A group of poker players are gathered around the table at Casino Night on Saturday, July 23. 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Patrons of Casino Night are gathered around a blackjack table on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Victory Motors.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
Casino Night on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Victory Motors had dozens of silent auction items to help raise funding to help local cancer patients.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
The Casino Night for the Cancer Society of Moffat County aimed to raise $30,000 to help local cancer patients with part of the funds being raised through a silent auction.
Amber Delay/Craig Press
The Casino Night at Victory Motors put on by the Cancer Society of Moffat County attracted a large crowd on Saturday night, July 23, 2022.
Amber Delay/Craig Press

