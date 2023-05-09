GOAL Prom sees fun times for students￼

Students dance during the GOAL Prom Friday, May 5, at Boys & Girls Club of Craig.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

The second annual prom event for Craig’s GOAL High School provided a gala experience for students Friday night.

Taking place at Boys and Girls Club of Craig, the event had a Hollywood theme with plentiful glitz and glamour. Counseling assistant Kia Counts was part of the planning group that brought it all together.

“It’s kind of a group effort,” she said. “Our student council kind of decided what the theme would be. They do a prom down in Grand Junction first, and once that’s done, they send the decorations to us so we can use them.”

Last year was the first time GOAL attempted a prom, with a small turnout. Counts said that this year saw a much larger number of students attend with about half of the 104 Craig students joining the fun.

With a photo booth, DJ music, food by The Sizzling Pickle and security provided by Rocky Wild West Protection Services, the event had plenty of support.

GOAL provides educational opportunities for students who are seeking flexible schedules or other alternative needs.

“We’ve got some moms and students who work full-time, and I don’t think they get as much of an opportunity to just be kids,” Counts said. “By doing this, we give them a chance to cut loose and be teenagers.”