Colorado OTC, leftover hunting licenses on sale this week | CraigDailyPress.com

If you haven't been planning as far in advance as you might have liked or missed out on the drawing opportunities but still want to be prepared for the upcoming hunting seasons, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will begin selling over-the-counter and leftover licenses this week.

The following information is available at cpw.state.co.us.

Over-the-counter licenses

Over-the-counter (OTC) and over-the-counter with caps licenses will go on sale at 9 a.m. July 25.

These licenses are available for purchase in person at all CPW offices, license agents, online and by phone at 1-800-244-5613, excluding OTC whitetail deer licenses, which are only available at CPW offices.

After the season starts, they are available at CPW offices only, except for archery elk OTC licenses and plains elk OTC licenses, which can be purchased at any license agent.

Over-the-counter big game with caps bear licenses

Licenses are limited in number and available to those who act first. OTC with caps rifle bear licenses have season participation rules, found in the big game brochure.

Over-the-counter big game unlimited licenses

Licenses are unlimited in number and available in a range of units and seasons. There are unlimited OTC licenses for cow and either-sex archery elk, bull elk in the second and third rifle seasons, either-sex elk in the plains, either-sex archery pronghorn, doe and either-sex whitetail deer. They are restricted to certain units and manners of take.

Licenses are listed in the online system without a hunt code or by asking for the specific OTC license by phone or in person. OTC whitetail deer licenses are only available at CPW offices.

Leftover big game limited licenses, reissued big game licenses and OTC fall turkey

Leftover licenses go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. Aug. 1 at CPW offices, license agents and by phone at 1-800-244-5613. Leftover licenses will also be available online on the CPW website starting at midnight Aug. 2.

Hunters are advised to check ahead of time with local CPW officesabout hours and availability.

The 2017 leftover list will be published on July 26.

These licenses have gone through the draw process and still have quota remaining. For example, if there were 1000 licenses for a certain elk hunt code, and only 100 people applied in the draws for that hunt code, there would be 900 leftover limited licenses remaining.

For more information on the reissue of licenses, visit the License Refund & Reissue page at the CPW.

Those purchasing leftover licenses will need the following materials:

• Driver's license or other state-issued identification card,

• Hunter education card or Colorado hunting license with verified hunter education

• Social Security Number for anyone 12 or older or with information not already on file

• Customer Identification Number, if you have previously purchased a license in Colorado

• Proof of residency, if you are planning to purchase a resident license

• Prioritized list of hunt codes for licenses you are interested in

Those purchasing a license for another person must do so in person and must have whichever documentation listed above is necessary.

For more information on hunting licenses including prices and hunting season dates, visit http://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/BigGameLicenseOptions.aspx or contact CPW at 303-297-1192.