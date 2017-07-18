Obituary: Jennifer Ann Jackson | CraigDailyPress.com

Obituary: Jennifer Ann Jackson
July 18, 2017
Jennifer Ann Jackson was the granddaughter of Eleanor and John S "Bud" French; and the daughter of Patricia French. Jenny was the oldest of four children. She passed away on January 26, 2017. Jenny's unexpected death came after a long, hard battle with a health issue. Gone too soon! Loved so much! Jenny was preceded in death by twin sisters. She is survived by her three children, a sister and two brothers, her mother, numerous relatives and friends. A mass will be held at 9 a.m., Monday, July 24, 2017, at St. Michael Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in Craig Cemetery.
