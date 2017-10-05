 Obituary: Constance Ann Hanks | CraigDailyPress.com

Obituary: Constance Ann Hanks

June 1, 1921 – Sept. 11, 2017

Constance Hanks, formerly of Craig, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at her home in Long Beach, California. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at The Grant Mortuary Chapel.

Go back to article