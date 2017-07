Fatima Velasco and Oscar Chaparro, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their son, Emmanuel Chaparro, born at 5:05 p.m. on July 5, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long. The baby's maternal grandparents are Luz Uribe and Luis Velasco, of Jalisco, Mexico. The paternal grandparents are Soledad Macias and Oscar Chaparro, of Chihuaha, Mexico.