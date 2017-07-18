 Death notice: Wesley “Rocky” Innes | CraigDailyPress.com
Wesley "Rocky" Innes, of Craig, died Sunday, July 2, 2017, at The Sandrock Ridge Care Center. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2017, at The Journey at First Baptist Church. Memorial donations may be made to Northwest Colorado Health and Hospice or the Moffat County Cancer Society in care of Grant Mortuary.