Death notice: Michael Brinks | CraigDailyPress.com

Michael Brinks, of Craig, died Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Dinosaur National Monument. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 23, 2017, at The Center Of Craig. Memorial donations may be made to The Diversion Park Project of The Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrot Heads in care of Grant Mortuary.