Braxton Kole Mixon, son of Mackenzie and Garet Mixon, of Craig was born June 27, 2017, at 6:44 p.m. at Yampa Valley Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. His sibling is Easton. Braxton's grandparents are Tony and Kim Maneotis, of Craig; and Chris and Kenny Mixon, of Craig.