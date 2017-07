Beth Kulp and Alan Larson, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Allaina Elizabeth Larson, at 4:29 p.m. on July 6, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. The baby weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces and was 16 ½ inches long. The baby's maternal grandparents are Paula and Carl Kulp, of Craig. The paternal grandparents are Janet and Pete Larson, of Meeker. The baby was welcomed home by Marlie Grace Kulp "Dirty Butt."