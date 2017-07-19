Alisa Brooke Pickup | CraigDailyPress.com

Eric and Sara Pickup, of Craig, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Alisa Brooke Pickup, born at 5:18 p.m. on June 30, 2017, at The Memorial Hospital. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long. The baby's maternal grandparents are Darrell Hatcher of Antlers, OK and Libby Chase of Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The paternal grandparents are Andi Pickup of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Michael Pickup of Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The baby was welcomed home by sibling Laci Pickup.