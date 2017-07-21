Letter to the editor: Reader recalls husband’s time at YVEA fondly | CraigDailyPress.com

Dear editor,

Reading Ruth Greenwood's letter bought back many wonderful memories to me.

My husband retired from Yampa Valley Electric Association in 1989. The years he worked there were great.

Management and employees respected one another, and that made for a great working environment. It was more like family.

The workers and spouses and families often got together on their days off and would go camping or fishing or playing cards plus many other fun things.

It was a very happy time. Even after retirement, they would get together often. Such happy memories.

Sincerely,

Phyllis Bingham

Craig