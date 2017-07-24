Letter to the edtior: CNCC Foundation give thanks | CraigDailyPress.com

Dear editor,

Thank you, thank you to all the supporters of "Cool Off!," the Colorado Northwestern Community College Foundation scholarship fundraiser in Hayden. So far the total is $5,000. Any CNCC student is eligible for the scholarships supported by the CNCC Foundation and "Cool Off!" We chose Hayden for the event to raise awareness of the CNCC presence in Hayden and South Routt.

We are eternally grateful to our Platinum sponsor Memorial Regional Health for providing money and the food for the event. A special thanks to Cindy Adams and the catering crew at MRH. The food was awesome! Thanks to the Delaney's of Wildgoose coffee for the use of the Granary in Hayden as the venue for this event along with Kirste McPherson, owner of The Find, who helped organize and hosted the event and Chris Craft for music. There were several other business's and individuals that donated their time and money to make this one of the Craig Events Committee more successful event. We are grateful and excited for our students and the opportunities your generosity will offer them.

And a big thanks goes to the CNCC Red Shirt Volunteers for all their help setting up and clean-up and for the idea of making slime for the kiddos. It was the hit of the event.

The silent auction of art works continues on campus (and soon on Facebook) and ending Aug. 20. There is photography by Chad Bonaker Janelle Husband and Kathy Simpson, watercolors by Israel Holloway, monotype prints by Jeff Grubbs, a hand forged blacksmith sculpture by Ashley Farrell, a wooden bowl by Dave Tyree and a leather quirt by Wayne Wymore. All items are on display in the commons area on the Craig campus. For more information email Jennifer Holloway at jennifer.holloway@cncc.edu.

Sincerely,

Craig Event Committee-CNCC Foundation

JoAnn Baxter, Karol Bullen, Terry Carwile, Jane Hume, Lois Wymore