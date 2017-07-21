Health Briefs: Memorial Regional Health Chooses Construction Management Contractor | CraigDailyPress.com

Last month, Memorial Regional Health opened a search for a Construction Management as Contractor (CMC) Service. At Thursday night's board meeting, the MRH Board of Trustees selected Adena Corporation to provide the service.

The service will facilitate the construction of the future medical office building to be built on the hospital's main campus. Adena Corporation will oversee the bidding and construction process of the new building.

MRH received five competitive bids for the CMC Service. Bids were evaluated on cost, completeness of response, experience working on USDA projects, experience in healthcare building, firm size, and large hospital projects over $20 million.

"The Board of Trustees chose to use the Construction Management as Contractor Service because it creates a high level of transparency throughout the construction process. I've used CMCs for many of the construction projects I've been involved in, and it's worked well," said Andy Daniels, Memorial Regional Health CEO.

Adena will be contracted to provide pre-construction services while MRH waits for final approval for USDA funding for the project.

Weigh and Win Team Challenge

Weigh and Win, a free community weight loss program, is encouraging groups of four to eight people to pool their weight loss efforts for the chance to win prizes. The Fall Back into Fitness Team Challenge is Aug. 1 through Oct. 31. Each team member will need to weigh in at least twice at the kiosk located in the lobby of Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell St. Teams across the state will compete in one of two categories: most average weight improvement or most average HEALTHpoints. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams in each category. Participants must be enrolled in the Weigh and Win program. Enroll at weighandwin.com or text JOIN to 303-500-1702. Team registration will be available on the website Aug. 1. For more information, call 970-870-4118.

SEVEN starts Monday

SEVEN is the outreach and recovery ministry of Lighthouse of Craig to those individuals who are in need of recovery or in recovery, as well as their friends and family members. Whether you yourself are struggling or have struggled with an addiction, or whether you love someone who is or has been an addict, this ministry is for you. Even if you are not addicted to drugs or alcohol, if you just have a hurt a habit, or a hang-up you'd like Jesus to help you with, you're welcome at SEVEN. SEVEN group sessions are designed to create and provide a safe place to find support and recovery through a 12-Step/8 Biblical Principles program modeled after the Celebrate Recovery program. Utilizing CR resources, guidelines for confidentiality and sharing have been established for each meeting. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. at the Lighthouse of Craig, 3107 W. First St.

Colorado Crisis Services

Colorado Crisis Services is available to help with a mental health, substance use or emotional crisis, 24/7/365. Call 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 38255 to speak confidentially with a trained professional, or visit one of the 11 Walk-In Crisis Services Centers across the state.Visit ColoradoCrisisServices.org to learn more.

Man Therapy helps males

Created for working-age males approaching a crisis, as well as their loved ones, the http://www.mantherapy.org website is a proven, innovative tool that helps men examine their own mental health and take a wide variety of actions that will put them on the path to treatment and recovery. Using humor to cut through the denial and age-old stigma that mental health issues are unmanly and signs of weakness, Man Therapy reshapes the conversation about depression, anger, stress and even suicide by speaking to men, as men. Featuring Man Therapy's iconic fictional therapist, Dr. Rich Mahogany, the site offers online self-help therapies, cognitive behavior therapy tools, connections to third party mental health apps and even telehealth resources. With wit and humor, Man Therapy meets men where they are.

Since its launch in 2012, Man Therapy has helped more than 800,000 visitors from all over the world. The campaign is the result of a unique partnership between Cactus, a Denver-based advertising agency, and the Office of Suicide Prevention at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Opioid use in women data available

The Office on Women's Health has released the Final Report: Opioid Use, Misuse, and Overdose in Women. The report examines the prevention, treatment, and recovery issues for women who misuse, have use disorders, and/or overdose on opioids. It also presents findings and takeaways from The Office on Women's Health national and regional opioid meetings held in 2016. Read the full report: https://www.womenshealth.gov/files/documents/final-report-opioid-508.pdf

Hepatitis A on the rise in Colorado

There has been an increase in hepatitis A cases in Colorado, and the state is recommending some adults at higher risk for the illness be vaccinated. Hepatitis A is a liver infection. Typically a person gets the virus by ingesting food or drinks contaminated with the virus. It also can be spread through sexual contact. The vaccine is routinely recommended for children, but most adults have not been vaccinated. Two doses of the vaccine, given six months apart, are recommended for:

• All children at age 1

• Men who have sexual contact with men or people who live with or have sexual contact with someone who has hepatitis A

• People who use injection and non-injection illegal drugs

• People with chronic liver diseases, such as cirrhosis, hepatitis B or hepatitis C

• People who are homeless

• People who are traveling to countries with higher rates of hepatitis A, including Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America

• Family members or caregivers of a recent adoptee from countries where the virus is common

• People who are treated with blood clotting-factor concentrates

For more information about hepatitis A, go to cdc.gov/hepatitis. For questions about the vaccine or to make an appointment for immunization, call Northwest Colorado Health at 970-824-8233.