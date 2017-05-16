Yampa Valley Golf’s TGIF opener moved to May 26: Craig Sports Briefs for May 17, 2017 | CraigDailyPress.com

Yampa Valley Golf Course has rescheduled the first of its TGIF couples tournaments from this Friday to May 26 due to inclement weather.

The TGIF series takes place at 5:30 p.m. Fridays as two- or four-person events complete with a theme, the first of which will be Pirates Night. Players are encouraged to get creative with costumes for further games this summer, which include Red Solo Cup, Cowboys and Indians, Dress Like Your Dad and more.

TGIF registration is $25 per couple and should be done by the Thursday before each event.

YVGC is also accepting registration for its youth clinics, available to boys and girls ages 6 to 18. Weekly sessions will take place Tuesdays from June 6 to 27 and July 25 and Aug. 15. The cost is $50 per student.

For more information on tournaments, classes and tee times, call 970-824-FORE (3673) or visit yampavalleygolf.com.

Saturday Color Run to benefit local family

A Color Run 5K will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park as a fundraiser for the Klein family.

Runners will be splashed with color as they make their way around the course. Those participating are encouraged to wear white, and the first 40 to sign up will receive a free shirt.

Tickets are $60 for adults, $30 for ages 6 to 18 and free to 5 and younger.

For more information or to pre-register, contact 970-629-3537 or ringerathletics@gmail.com.

Tickets available for Dude Dent ceremony May 25

The awards ceremony for the Lewis "Dude" Dent Memorial Award and Outstanding Female Athlete will take place at 6:30 p.m. May 25 at the Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

The awards honor the top male and female student-athletes at Moffat County High School who have demonstrated excellence in sports, academic achievements and strong character throughout their high school career.

Additional awards for student-athletes will also be distributed during the ceremony.

Tickets to the banquet, which features a taco and fajita buffet, are $15 per person.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.