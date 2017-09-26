Yampa Valley Golf Course crowns champs, shoots for regional bragging rights with Yampa Cup

The season is winding down for Yampa Valley Golf Course, but Northwest Colorado duffers have spent recent weeks making the most of every moment before the links are closed for the year.

YVGC's final tournaments recently took place — the Men's and Ladies Club Championships and the interclub contest, the Yampa Cup.

The club championships Sept. 16 and 17 saw course mainstays prove who was the best of the best, with Dan Brown and Susan Nicholson emerging as the male and female club champs for 2017.

Brown led Taylor Branstetter and Pete Heuer in the gross championship flight scores for the two-day event, while Nicholson was just past Susan Utzinger.

Wins for net score with handicap figured in went to Moe Ortega, Bud Bower and Chester Hinkle for men and April Branstetter and Jamie Eckroth for women.

Winning the men's first flight in gross scores was Jeff Richards, and Bower earned the top spot in the men's senior flight.

The tourney to determine who were the players of the year within Craig was settled, but there was still the matter of seeing who would reign within the region remained.

The Yampa Cup this past Saturday and Sunday saw the men of YVGC face off against the club of Steamboat Springs in both locations.

Saturday's wet weather didn't prove the most hospitable for golfers on the Craig fairways and greens, though they powered through to win the day 7.5 to 4.5 in a Chapman format.

The alternating style between partners was beneficial, Heuer said, as he came off the 18th green at the end of the day Saturday.

"It came down to that last hole, and nobody had any double bogies or anything like that so we're doing good so far," he said, noting partner Taylor Branstetter.

The second day of play saw nicer weather at Steamboat Golf Club for a new round with an individual stroke format, and the hosts narrowly walking away with the Yampa Cup with a final score of 19-17.

Craig golfer Willy Barclay credited the rival club with being able to gain more familiarity with the layout of YVGC.

"They come down here and play more often because we're open longer and earlier usually, whereas our players very rarely ever go up there to play," he said.

Yampa Valley Golf Course will remain open for the season at least through the end of October and possibly through mid-November, barring any extreme weather.

For more information on the course's fall hours, call 970-824-FORE (3673).