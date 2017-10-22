Wyman Living History Museum Pumpkin Patch 2017

The threat of winter weather couldn’t stop the autumn celebration that is the Wyman Living History Museum’s annual pumpkin patch.

Despite moving the event from Saturday to Sunday after having snow on the ground to start the weekend, the yearly gathering of gourds still saw a big turnout from Moffat County families picking out their Halloween decorations, be they orange or white.

Splashes of red, blue, green and other colors were also prominent thanks to a pumpkin-painting stand, and patrons were also able to craft their own scarecrow as well.

Wagon rides and a kiddie train were wheeling around the property, while a bounce house and a hay maze — where people searched for a giant needle for a prize — also provided plenty of fun.