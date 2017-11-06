 With thanks: Board of Education says goodbye to secretary | CraigDailyPress.com

With thanks: Board of Education says goodbye to secretary

Heather Higgins holds a bouquet of flowers given to her as a thank you by the board of education. Also pictured, from left: Board Member Tony Peroulis, Interim School Board Member Chip McIntyre, Vice President JoBeth Tupa, Board Member Sue Voloshin, President Darrell Camilletti, Board Member Chris Thome and Board Member Jo Ann Baxter.

The Moffat County School District Board of Education thanked outgoing staff secretary Heather Higgins on Thursday, Oct. 26. Higgins had worked as the administrative assistant to the superintendent and secretary to the board since 2016, but recently accepted another role in the school district. Her former position was filled by Sara Memmott, who recently moved to the area from Utah. 

 

