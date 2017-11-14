Willy Wonka musical set for Nov. 16 and 17 in Meeker

Meeker is in for a sweet treat as the Meeker Arts and Cultural Council's Center Stage Youth Theatre Group features the delicious adventures experienced

by Charley on his visit to Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Jr.

This adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale feature the songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and new songs by Leslie Bricusse (Jekyll &

Hyde, Doctor Dolittle) and Anthony Newley.

The eighth musical production for the MACC Center Stage Youth Theatre Group since 2010, the production features elementary and middle-school students, some of whom are experienced thespians and some who are new to the performing arts experience. Meeker High School Drama Club and art students will assist in production support roles.

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16; 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17; and 3 p.m. Sat. Nov. 18 at the Meeker High School Auditorium, 500 School St.

Tickets are $7 for adults and are available at the door. Meeker Elementary School and Barone Middle School students will be admitted free with a paid adult.

For more information, call Mandi Etheridge at 970-878-9070.

School board postpones meeting to Nov. 28

The Moffat County School District Board of Education has changed its November meeting from Thursday, Nov. 16 to Tuesday, Nov. 28. It is expected that newly elected board members will be sworn-in during the meeting, and the change in the meeting date will allow election results to be certified prior to seating the new board. ”

The board of education will meet at 8 p.m. Nov. 28 in the boardroom at the Yampa Building, 775 Yampa Ave. A work session will follow the meeting.

Moffat County DHS to host community forum

Moffat County Department of Human Services will host a community forum from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, in Room 113 at Colorado Northwestern Community College, 2801 W. Ninth St.

The forum will present a discussion about Moffat County DHS, specifically, its mandated programs and performance.

Special guests from the Colorado Department of Human Services will be in attendance.

Public invited to join annual Parade of Lights

Members of the community are invited to join the 2017 Parade of Lights by building a float and participating in Craig's largest parade of the year.

All are welcome, and participants are encouraged to build anything they like.

Bring decorated cars, trucks and trailers, and show off your holiday spirit.

The Parade of Lights is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25.

For more information, call 970-824-6485.

NRCS accepting applications from farmers, ranchers

The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Colorado is accepting applications for enrollment into the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. EQIP is a voluntary Farm Bill program that provides financial assistance for conservation systems, such as animal waste management facilities, irrigation system efficiency improvements, fencing, water supply development, riparian protection and wildlife habitat enhancement. Producers interested in implementing conservation practices to improve natural resources on their private agricultural land have Dec. 15 to submit applications.

Opportunities to participate in EQIP are diverse. In addition to the general EQIP enrollment, the program also affords veterans, socially disadvantaged, beginning and limited-resource farmers and ranchers specific opportunities to improve or enhance natural resources on their lands. There are even specific opportunities for landowners with interests in improving forest and soil health as well as those wanting to enhance sage grouse, southwestern willow flycatcher, and lesser prairie chicken habitat.

Applications are accepted at all Colorado NRCS offices, located in USDA Service Centers. For more information about EQIP or to locate a local NRCS office, visit co.nrcs.usda.gov and select the Contact Us or Programs links.

When visiting with NRCS staff about the EQIP program, landowners are encouraged to inquire about NRCS' comprehensive conservation plans. The Agency continually strives to put conservation planning at the forefront of its programs and initiatives. Conservation plans provide landowners with a comprehensive inventory and assessment of their resources, as well as an appropriate start to improving the quality of soil, water, air, plants, and wildlife on their land.