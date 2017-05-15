Weekend Roundup: The mother of all weekends | CraigDailyPress.com

Some special events are coming up this weekend in Northwest Colorado.

Never say never

Just Dance presents its spring performance "Neverland," inspired by "Peter Pan" with shows Friday and Saturday at Moffat County High School.

All community members are welcome to watch the talented young dancers show their skills. Tickets will be for sale at the door, including VIP options.

When: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Where: Doors open at 5:30, show at 6 p.m. Friday; doors open at 5, show at 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Cost: Tickets are $15 for adults general admission, $7 kids 10 and younger, free for children sitting on parents' laps; VIP seating $25

For more information: Call 970-629-2651 or visit justdancecraigco.weebly.com

Part of the cycle

The 31st annual "Where the Hell's Maybell?" gets in gear Saturday. Craig Parks and Recreation's 30-mile journey through Northwest Colorado is available to riders at no cost. Cyclists can begin either at Northwest Storage on the west end of Craig starting at 7 a.m. or Western Knolls at 7:30 a.m. The first five miles of the excursion are the most difficult and include considerable inclines along US Highway 40.

Breakfast provided by Bear River Young Life will be available in Maybell upon arrival, and transportation will be offered.

Riders under 14 must be with an adult, and ages 15 to 17 need a waiver signed by a guardian.

When: Starts at 7 a.m. Saturday

Where: Riders meet at Northwest Storage or Western Knolls

Cost: Free to ride; breakfast $6 per plate; shuttle back to Craig $5

For more information: Call 970-826-2004

The spirit of competition

The Special Olympics Western Region Spring Games take place Saturday at Moffat County High School, including track and field and aquatics athletes from Craig, Steamboat Springs, Delta and Montrose.

The torch run up Finley Lane starts the day as more than 100 athletes demonstrate their abilities.

When: Starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: Call 970-629-1509 or 970-945-0395

A mother of an event

The annual Mother's Day Bazaar takes place Saturday at Centennial Mall, offering booths, giveaways and more. Stop by for the mom in your life before Sunday's festivities or just bring her to enjoy herself.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: Visit centennialmall.com

Munch on brunch

Castle Ranch Steakhouse at Clarion Inn & Suites will offer a Mother's Day brunch Sunday complete with many delectable breakfast dishes, roasted meats, seafood and desserts. Reservations are recommended.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Highway 13

Cost: $25 for adults, $10 for children

For more information: Call 970-824-4000

Life is a cabaret

"Cabaret: Rockin' the Boat" runs this weekend through Steamboat Springs Art Council, whose annual performance of the local variety show that has been running for more than three decades.

A mix of music, comedy and plenty more surprises, tickets are limited for each show and always sell out year after year.

When: 6 and 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs; doors open at 5 and 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets $30 per person, $50 VIP

For more information: Visit steamboatarts.org/cabaret

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.