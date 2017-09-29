Weekend Roundup: Running at morning, evening and everything in between
September 29, 2017
Get your outdoor exercise in while you can, with many opportunities to get moving in one way or another this weekend in Northwest Colorado.
Please pop in
This week's Autumn Pop-Up Makers Market hosted by Yampa Valley Artisans continues through Friday, offering a display of local artworks for display and purchase.
Refreshments are available, and those who receive a receipt from the event can also use it for food and drink specialties at Gino's Neighborhood Pizzeria and Grill.
When: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday
Where: 59 W. Sixth St.
Cost: Free to attend
For more information: Visit https://www.facebook.com/Yampa-Valley-Artisans-884402054918175/
Join the salute
Moffat County High School varsity football begins its conference schedule with a Friday home game against Roaring Fork as part of its Military Appreciation Night.
Leading up to kickoff will be a special presentation including a Color Guard for the American flag. Following the game will be a Fifth Quarter kickball tournament hosted by Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and Bear River Young Life.
When: Kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Contact organizers for admission fees
For more information: Call 970-824-7036
Crossing paths
Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cross country teams host their home meet, the Bulldog Invitational, bright and early Saturday morning at Loudy-Simpson Park.
The school races will be preceded by the fundraiser Bulldog Citizen 5K and One-Mile Fun Run, open to the community, with prizes for the top runners.
When: Registration at 7:15 a.m., races begin at 8 a.m. Saturday
Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.
Cost: $10 per runner for Citizen 5K
For more information: Call 970-824-3289
Pigskin power
Craig Middle School's eighth-grade football team will host Saratoga, Wyoming, for a Saturday morning game.
When: 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.
Cost: Contact organizers
For more information: Call 970-824-3289
Let's net a win
Moffat County High School volleyball will take to the court Saturday for a home game against the Olathe Pirates, which includes C-Team, JV and varsity games.
When: Starts at 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Cost: Check with organizers
For more information: Call 970-824-7036
No horsing around
The Bureau of Land Management, Sand Wash Advocates Team and the Great Escape Mustang Sanctuary invite volunteers to help improve the Sand Wash wild horse herd management area as part of National Public Lands Day.
As part of the effort, volunteers will help with fence repair and other clean-up in the area.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Sand Wash Basin, Colorado Highway 318
Cost: Free
For more information: Call 970-891-0877 or 970-826-5000
Alight at night
Memorial Regional Health will host the fourth annual Glow Run 5K Saturday evening.
The course loops around Colorado Northwestern Community College and The Memorial Hospital. Costumes and glow sticks are encouraged, and the race will be followed by music, food and other activities.
Proceeds benefit Moffat County Cancer Society and MRH Foundation.
When: Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, race at 6:45 p.m.
Where: CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St.
Cost: Entry is $25 for adults, $15 for MRH employees, Craig Press employees and CNCC employees and students; free to runners under 18; T-shirts are $10 each.
For more information: Call 970-824-9411 or visit http://www.thememorialhospital.com/img/site_specific/uploads/1934_Glow_Run_Registration_Form_v3s.pdf
Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.