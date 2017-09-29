Weekend Roundup: Running at morning, evening and everything in between

Get your outdoor exercise in while you can, with many opportunities to get moving in one way or another this weekend in Northwest Colorado.

Please pop in

This week's Autumn Pop-Up Makers Market hosted by Yampa Valley Artisans continues through Friday, offering a display of local artworks for display and purchase.

Refreshments are available, and those who receive a receipt from the event can also use it for food and drink specialties at Gino's Neighborhood Pizzeria and Grill.

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday

Where: 59 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: Visit https://www.facebook.com/Yampa-Valley-Artisans-884402054918175/

Join the salute

Moffat County High School varsity football begins its conference schedule with a Friday home game against Roaring Fork as part of its Military Appreciation Night.

Leading up to kickoff will be a special presentation including a Color Guard for the American flag. Following the game will be a Fifth Quarter kickball tournament hosted by Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and Bear River Young Life.

When: Kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Contact organizers for admission fees

For more information: Call 970-824-7036

Crossing paths

Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School cross country teams host their home meet, the Bulldog Invitational, bright and early Saturday morning at Loudy-Simpson Park.

The school races will be preceded by the fundraiser Bulldog Citizen 5K and One-Mile Fun Run, open to the community, with prizes for the top runners.

When: Registration at 7:15 a.m., races begin at 8 a.m. Saturday

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: $10 per runner for Citizen 5K

For more information: Call 970-824-3289

Pigskin power

Craig Middle School's eighth-grade football team will host Saratoga, Wyoming, for a Saturday morning game.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: Call 970-824-3289

Let's net a win

Moffat County High School volleyball will take to the court Saturday for a home game against the Olathe Pirates, which includes C-Team, JV and varsity games.

When: Starts at 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Check with organizers

For more information: Call 970-824-7036

Recommended Stories For You

No horsing around

The Bureau of Land Management, Sand Wash Advocates Team and the Great Escape Mustang Sanctuary invite volunteers to help improve the Sand Wash wild horse herd management area as part of National Public Lands Day.

As part of the effort, volunteers will help with fence repair and other clean-up in the area.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sand Wash Basin, Colorado Highway 318

Cost: Free

For more information: Call 970-891-0877 or 970-826-5000

Alight at night

Memorial Regional Health will host the fourth annual Glow Run 5K Saturday evening.

The course loops around Colorado Northwestern Community College and The Memorial Hospital. Costumes and glow sticks are encouraged, and the race will be followed by music, food and other activities.

Proceeds benefit Moffat County Cancer Society and MRH Foundation.

When: Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, race at 6:45 p.m.

Where: CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Cost: Entry is $25 for adults, $15 for MRH employees, Craig Press employees and CNCC employees and students; free to runners under 18; T-shirts are $10 each.

For more information: Call 970-824-9411 or visit http://www.thememorialhospital.com/img/site_specific/uploads/1934_Glow_Run_Registration_Form_v3s.pdf

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.