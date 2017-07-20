Weekend Roundup: Outdoor entertainment and adventures | CraigDailyPress.com

Weekend Roundup: Outdoor entertainment and adventures
July 20, 2017
The lazy days of summer continue in Northwest Colorado, but there are several good reasons to get out and about this weekend.
Homemade goodness
The Downtown Craig Farmers Market takes place each Friday afternoon at Alice Pleasant Park.
The gathering is full of local vendors selling homegrown produce, homemade delicacies, specialty artisan crafts and other unique goods.
Organizers are also taking applications for additional booths.
A special drum circle presentation will take place at 3 p.m. each week, as well, and all are welcome to join.
When: Noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 26
Where: Alice Pleasant Park, 500 block of Yampa Avenue
Cost: Free to attend; booth space is $10 per event, $25 per month or $50 for the summer
For more information: Call 970-274-1792
The sounds of summer
The summer concert series for JW Snack's continues with local group Black Mountain Riot, which will perform on the patio area both Friday and Saturday.
When: 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday
Where: JW Snack's Bar and Grill, 210 E. Victory Way
Cost: No cover charge
For more information: Call 970-826-0468
Silver screen
As part of its series of free summer movies, Downtown Books will screen the 1942 East Side Kids film "'Neath Brooklyn Bridge" on the wall of the Community Budget Center next to the bookstore.
Concessions including iced drinks, soda and popcorn will be available for purchase.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.
When: Starts at dusk, about 8:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Books, 543 Yampa Ave.
Cost: Free admission
For more information: Call 970-824-5343
On target
The series Moffat County 4-H shooting sports state completion shoot events continues this Saturday as the local archery team takes aim. Junior and senior level competitors will be putting their skills to the test to determine which of them will go on to the next big event in August.
When: Saturday morning
Where: Wyman Living History Museum, 94350 US Highway 40
Cost: Free to view
For more information: Visit moffatcountyfair.com
On the trail of knowledge
Education and recreation combine Saturday as Yampa River State Park hosts a specialty hike and presentation by author and herbalist Mary O'Brien.
O'Brien will identify the various plants in the area and their potential for use in healing.
Hikers are advised to bring water, sunscreen and bug spray.
When: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Yampa River State Park, 6185 US Highway 40, Hayden
Cost: Admission to event is free; daily park pass $7
For more information: Call 970-276-2061 or visit http://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/YampaRiver
Like a champ
Moffat County Youth Wrestling will host a free wrestling camp Monday and Tuesday with college wrestler Gabe Dean, a two-time NCAA national champion with Cornell University.
Dean is working with numerous programs across the country this summer to teach crucial skills in the sport, as well as speak about his journey in life through wrestling.
The camp is open to Moffat County grapplers entering grades six through 12 this school year. A medical waiver form is available at Moffat County Youth Wrestling's Facebook page.
When: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., noon to 3:30 p.m., 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Where: Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Cost: Free
For more information: Contact Gayle Zimmerman at 970-629-2065 or robsong@gmail.com
Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.