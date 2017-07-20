Weekend Roundup: Outdoor entertainment and adventures | CraigDailyPress.com

The lazy days of summer continue in Northwest Colorado, but there are several good reasons to get out and about this weekend.

Homemade goodness

The Downtown Craig Farmers Market takes place each Friday afternoon at Alice Pleasant Park.

The gathering is full of local vendors selling homegrown produce, homemade delicacies, specialty artisan crafts and other unique goods.

Organizers are also taking applications for additional booths.

A special drum circle presentation will take place at 3 p.m. each week, as well, and all are welcome to join.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 26

Where: Alice Pleasant Park, 500 block of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Free to attend; booth space is $10 per event, $25 per month or $50 for the summer

For more information: Call 970-274-1792

The sounds of summer

The summer concert series for JW Snack's continues with local group Black Mountain Riot, which will perform on the patio area both Friday and Saturday.

When: 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

Where: JW Snack's Bar and Grill, 210 E. Victory Way

Cost: No cover charge

For more information: Call 970-826-0468

Silver screen

As part of its series of free summer movies, Downtown Books will screen the 1942 East Side Kids film "'Neath Brooklyn Bridge" on the wall of the Community Budget Center next to the bookstore.

Concessions including iced drinks, soda and popcorn will be available for purchase.

Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.

When: Starts at dusk, about 8:30 p.m.

Where: Downtown Books, 543 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free admission

For more information: Call 970-824-5343

On target

The series Moffat County 4-H shooting sports state completion shoot events continues this Saturday as the local archery team takes aim. Junior and senior level competitors will be putting their skills to the test to determine which of them will go on to the next big event in August.

When: Saturday morning

Where: Wyman Living History Museum, 94350 US Highway 40

Cost: Free to view

For more information: Visit moffatcountyfair.com

On the trail of knowledge

Education and recreation combine Saturday as Yampa River State Park hosts a specialty hike and presentation by author and herbalist Mary O'Brien.

O'Brien will identify the various plants in the area and their potential for use in healing.

Hikers are advised to bring water, sunscreen and bug spray.

When: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Yampa River State Park, 6185 US Highway 40, Hayden

Cost: Admission to event is free; daily park pass $7

For more information: Call 970-276-2061 or visit http://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/YampaRiver

Like a champ

Moffat County Youth Wrestling will host a free wrestling camp Monday and Tuesday with college wrestler Gabe Dean, a two-time NCAA national champion with Cornell University.

Dean is working with numerous programs across the country this summer to teach crucial skills in the sport, as well as speak about his journey in life through wrestling.

The camp is open to Moffat County grapplers entering grades six through 12 this school year. A medical waiver form is available at Moffat County Youth Wrestling's Facebook page.

When: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., noon to 3:30 p.m., 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday

Where: Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Cost: Free

For more information: Contact Gayle Zimmerman at 970-629-2065 or robsong@gmail.com

