Weekend Roundup: Home sweet Homecoming, Octoberfest is the best

The big finish to Moffat County High School's Homecoming week takes place Friday, with plenty of chances for the community to show their Bulldog pride, as well as more fall happenings throughout the weekend.

Peppy parade

The annual Homecoming parade takes place along Victory Way Friday as floats by MCHS students and other community organizations make their way downtown. The route will go from City Park back to the school, followed by a pep rally.

When: Organization starts at noon, parade starts at 1 p.m. Friday

Where: Parade route along Victory Way

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: Call 970-824-7036

Spartan spirit

Colorado Northwestern Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams come off a bye week to host Utah State University Eastern. Games will take place both Friday and Saturday at Loudy-Simpson Park.

When: Games 1 and 3 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Cost: Free admission

For more information: Visit cncc.edu

Shake your tail

Moffat County High School varsity football will host its Homecoming game Friday night against the Coal Ridge Titans of New Castle.

Leading up to the game will be a tailgate party hosted by Bulldog football and girls basketball teams and sponsored by Yampa Valley Bank and Masterworks Mechanical. Sales of hamburgers, chips, cookies and drinks will support both programs. Girls basketball will also host a ball drop fundraiser with a $1,000 prize after the game.

Additional Homecoming activities such as coronation and a halftime show will take place throughout the evening.

When: Tailgate starts at 5 p.m., kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: $5 for meal; $10 per entry for ball drop

For more information: Call 970-824-7036

Pigskin power

Craig Middle School's seventh- and eighth-grade football teams will round out their season Saturday morning, hosting Rifle at Moffat County High School.

When: Games start at 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: Call 970-824-3289

Awesome autumn

Downtown Business Association hosts its inaugural Octoberfest all day Saturday in Alice Pleasant Park. The free event includes fun for young and old alike, with kids activities, food and craft vendors, a beer garden, sidewalk and more.

Live music will be on hand, including Smokin' Gun Band and Kyle Allgood.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Alice Pleasant Park, 500 block of Yampa Avenue

Cost: Admission is free

For more information: Call 970-824-8148

Recommended Stories For You

I get by with a little help from my friends

Yampa Valley Friends of the NRA will host its annual banquet this Saturday at Boys & Girls Club of Craig.

Dinner includes prime rib and salmon, and the night features games and drawings, as well as live and silent auction with more than 30 firearms up for bids. Proceeds benefit the group's work with youth and shooting sports.

When: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. Highway 40

Cost: Admission $40 per person; raffle tickets $20 apiece or $100 for six

For more information: Call 970-629-2305

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.