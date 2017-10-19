Weekend Roundup: Harvesting the good times

The autumn colors are prominent in Northwest Colorado, as is a weekend packed with family fun leading up to the Halloween holiday.

A soup-er supper

The Empty Bowl fundraiser offers a specialty meal Friday to support St. Michael's Community Kitchen.

Those who attend will buy a bowl handmade by local potters, which they can fill with soup throughout the evening. The proceeds support the organization's outreach in free meals for those in need throughout the year.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday

Where: St. Michael's Catholic Church, 678 School St.

Cost: Admission and cost of bowl $15 for adults, $10 for children 10 and younger, $45 for a family

For more information: Call 970-824-5330

Friday night lights

Moffat County High School varsity football hosts its final home game of the regular season, competing against Basalt for a possible 2A Western Slope League title and playoff berth. As part of the evening, a pre-game ceremony will celebrate the team's seniors and their families.

Following the game, students can compete in a Fifth Quarter dodgeball tournament hosted by Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and Bear River Young Life.

When: Kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Contact organizers

For more information: Call 970-824-7036

Frightful fun

The American Legion Post 62 haunted house is bigger and better than ever this year, setting up in Centennial Mall this weekend and next, as well as Halloween night. Terrific terrors are in store for the brave at heart, as well as no-scare tours available on request.

Proceeds go toward the Legion's scholarship fund for local students.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 30; 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31; No-scare hour 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way, Ste. 101

Cost: $10

Gourds galore

Wyman Living History Museum hosts its annual pumpkin patch and fall festival Saturday. The day includes a hay maze, train rides, wagon rides, a scarecrow-making station, food and craft vendors, and of course, an abundance of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, sold by the Craig Middle School volleyball team and Moffat County High School cheerleaders.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Wyman Living History Museum, 94350 E. Highway 40

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: Call 970-824-6346

A little culture

Luttrell Barn Cultural Center will host its grand opening celebration Saturday.

Community members are encouraged to drop by for cookies and cider and to tour the historical structure, which is recently refurbished and ready to regain its former glory as a cultural hotspot at 113 years young.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Luttrell Barn Cultural Center, 411 Emerson St.

Cost: Free to attend

For more information: Call 970-326-8346

